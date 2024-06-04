Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Frontdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Frontdoor by 775.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 239,333 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Frontdoor by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

