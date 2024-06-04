Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $209.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.88. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $216.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

