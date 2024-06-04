Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 5,502 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after buying an additional 575,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,990,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

