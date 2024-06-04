Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $558,339,000 after buying an additional 3,732,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $95,537,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,033,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 775,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,035,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,398,000 after purchasing an additional 566,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,903,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NYSE:GMED opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

