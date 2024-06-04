Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 118,836 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.