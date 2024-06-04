Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

