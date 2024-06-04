Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 63,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %
NLY opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Bargain Alert: Zscaler Stock and The Case For A 70% Rally
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.