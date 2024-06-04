Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 63,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %

NLY opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.