Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $64,117,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after buying an additional 1,378,456 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 3,490.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,213,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after buying an additional 1,179,695 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,922,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after buying an additional 428,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

AGI opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.