Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after buying an additional 372,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,143,388,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,716 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after acquiring an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,511 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

