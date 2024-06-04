Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10,178.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after buying an additional 346,174 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

