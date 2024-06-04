Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in New York Times by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 386,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.05. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NYT shares. Citigroup began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Times

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.