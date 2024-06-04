Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

