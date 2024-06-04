Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after buying an additional 1,408,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5,787.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,937,000 after buying an additional 573,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $335,869.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $149,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $335,869.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,081 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

