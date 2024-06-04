Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $229.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

