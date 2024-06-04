Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 12,715 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTB. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KTB opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $74.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

