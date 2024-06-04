Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $257.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

