Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

