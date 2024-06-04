Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 7,545 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $80,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 600,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,411,000 after purchasing an additional 341,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

