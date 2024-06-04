Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 1,643 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 180.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $567,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $956.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,047.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,027.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

