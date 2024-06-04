Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.03.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $103.64 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

