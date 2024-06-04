California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $48,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.