California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,354 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of VICI Properties worth $50,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.