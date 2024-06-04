California State Teachers Retirement System Has $56.57 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Gartner worth $56,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $423.82 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $8,429,535. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

