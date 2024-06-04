California State Teachers Retirement System Has $54.87 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $54,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $253.75 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $254.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.52.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

