California State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.98 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Kraft Heinz worth $51,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.