California State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.29 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $44,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $731.79 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $690.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,598. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

