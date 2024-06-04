California State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.64 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of DoorDash worth $41,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,149,000 after buying an additional 781,861 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $264,806,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,480,000 after purchasing an additional 123,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $773,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,811,279.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,938 shares of company stock worth $57,536,659 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DASH

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.