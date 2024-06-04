California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 918 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $40,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTW opened at $255.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

