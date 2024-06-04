California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,753 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Otis Worldwide worth $57,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Argus lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

