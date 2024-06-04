Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

