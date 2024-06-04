Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Update

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.52. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

