BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of BWXT opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

