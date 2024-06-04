Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. 267,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 71,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.