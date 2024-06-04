BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in BRP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRP by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOO. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

BRP Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $64.14. 117,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 97.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

