Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $95.40

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.07.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,308,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,010 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,342,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 659,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.