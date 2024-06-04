Brokerages Set Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Target Price at $7.80

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.53.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares in the company, valued at $690,151.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Custom Truck One Source news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,151.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 40,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,993.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,560. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at $68,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

