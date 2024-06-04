Brokerages Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Target Price at $85.23

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

