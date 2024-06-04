Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.33. 674,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,438. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNL. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $147,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

