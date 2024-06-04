Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $658,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.92 on Tuesday, reaching $1,330.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $776.38 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,333.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,222.51. The stock has a market cap of $616.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

