BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Up 9.6% in May

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpire Capital

Insider Activity at BrightSpire Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 257,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 73,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

BRSP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. 1,036,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $786.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.91. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.