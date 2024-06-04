BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $28.98

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.98, but opened at $31.32. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 676,302 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Raymond James started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

