Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Braze has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 224,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $160,066.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 224,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,813.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 in the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Braze by 180.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Braze by 167.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

