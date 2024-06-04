BMO Capital Markets Boosts New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$3.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGD. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

New Gold Price Performance

TSE:NGD opened at C$2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.2190332 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

