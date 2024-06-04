Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up 1.1% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after acquiring an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 197,368 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT traded up $16.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,481. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $319.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

