Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 113,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.9 %

RL stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.28. The company had a trading volume of 919,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,918. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $192.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

