Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,153 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Tapestry makes up approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,405 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 488,094 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 77,358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,966 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE TPR traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $44.28. 2,236,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,183. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.