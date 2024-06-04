Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $717,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $11,549,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of BROS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.07. 1,510,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,970,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,970,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,897,907 shares of company stock worth $338,873,481. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
