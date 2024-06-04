Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Wingstop makes up approximately 1.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 542.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,006,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Wingstop by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,132 shares of company stock worth $3,150,183. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $7.97 on Monday, hitting $376.62. 458,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,389. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.41.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.39.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

