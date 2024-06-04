Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $9.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.47. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.