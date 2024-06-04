Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

